Want to get a peak inside Yuba City’s Sutter Theater, now being renovated as a community performing arts center?
The Sutter Performing Arts Association will host an evening of music and dancing in the theater’s black box venue on Jan. 25. The evening will include performances by Cadillac Ride with special guest Virgil Atkinson, and food provided by the Happy Viking.
“We hope it’s a series in our black box,” said Joe Moye, association board member and lead singer of Cadillac Ride. “Maybe do this as a quarterly event.”
Cadillac Ride will be performing a mixture of rock ‘n’ roll, country, blues and pop music, Moye said. The black box offers a venue where bands are the main focus, versus a bar or restaurant.
The proceeds from the event will go towards further renovations of the Sutter Theater.
Moye said only 100 tickets are available and it is a first come, first served event. Tickets can only be purchased at the doors through the theater’s ticket booth with doors opening from 7-11:30 p.m.