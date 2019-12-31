Caity Maple - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Caity Maple, 28, Sacramento, Vice president, government affairs and compliance for Perfect Union
2019: How quickly the community embraced our cannabis retail shop in Marysville. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the community and are glad to have earned the respect of our neighbors.
2020: We are looking forward to expanding our reach among medicinal-use patients. We have only just begun to scratch the surface with the community, ranging from veterans to cancer survivors with programs such as support groups, discounts for those in need, and contributions to nonprofits.