The cause of the Yuba County Glen Fire was determined to be the result of a vehicle malfunction, according to Cal Fire. The fire agency said the cause was accidental and there is no evidence of malicious or suspicious activity related to the fire.
Fire crews continued to fight the fire on Friday in the Yuba County foothills. As of Friday afternoon, the fire was mapped at 184 acres and 40 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. On Wednesday, evacuation orders affected 2,886 residents. That evening, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some areas resulting in 1,165 residents under an evacuation order overnight Wednesday, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.
On Friday, Cal Fire was still assessing how many structures had been damaged. No injuries have been reported.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, only the Meadow Lane and Pine Ridge area remained under an evacuation order. The remainder of the areas previously under evacuation orders were cleared for residents to return home, according to YCSO.
“The northern portion of Willow Glen just south of Brownsville was allowed to return home, as were residents along all of Frenchtown Road,” Williams said in an email Friday.
Willow Glen Road opened Friday evening.
“Please use caution and watch for emergency personnel and equipment working in the area,” YCSO said in a Facebook post.
For more information, visit community.zonehaven.com.