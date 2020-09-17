Through a coordinated effort with Habitat for Humanity, Cal Fire generated more than $28,000 in revenue for local restaurants to feed their firefighters.
After setting up a base camp at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, Cal Fire Captain Devon Ellsworth was looking for a way to feed the firefighters in the area battling the Northern Complex Fire and reached out to fairgrounds CEO Dave Dillabo for assistance.
Dillabo referred Ellsworth to John Nicoletti, deputy director of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, who jumped into action.
“After establishing numbers, budget and delivery details, I asked if Cal Fire would be willing to buy local to help restaurants with the loss of sales during COVID-19,” said Nicoletti. “They enthusiastically said yes, with conditions.”
According to Nicoletti, CalFire officials wanted to utilize just one vendor that could offer individual meals rather than buffet style dining with relatively little notice – a tall order, said Nicoletti, since the number of meals could vary drastically based on fire conditions and required manpower.
Nicoletti said he reached out to 12 local food service businesses, giving them each just a few hours notice to prepare and pack 50 to 130 individual meals for breakfast or dinner service.
“Our local independent restaurant owners completely rock,” said Nicoletti. “The feeling of cooking for and powering up our firefighters that were fighting to save our own local’s homes, felt like we were in the fight side by side and it was an awesome feeling.”
According to Nicoletti, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce also helped to boost local restaurants after receiving financial support to purchase restaurant gift cards to be used for nonprofits and people in need.
Nicoletti said Chamber CEO Marni Sanders jumped into action and bought cards from local food purveyors and began helping evacuees and their families.
“It was an incredible synergy,” said Nicoletti. “When it comes to helping our own neighbors, just try to get there before we do ... we’ll be ready to offer you some care and comfort when you get there.”