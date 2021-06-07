Cal Fire announced its plans to increase to peak staffing levels in Yuba, Nevada and Placer counties starting this week.
The state fire department maintains staffing year round as an all hazards emergency service department, but it provides surge capacity during the critical fire season months. The move to peak staffing comes earlier than normal this year due to lack of precipitation and high temperatures that have produced dangerously dry conditions in the vegetation.
“Cal Fire, along with our allied fire and law enforcement partners are prepared and committed to your safety this year,” said Cal Fire Chief Brian Estes in a press release.
Peak staffing includes 22 fire engines, four bulldozers, two CDCR Type I hand crews, two CCC Type 1 hand crews, one California National Guard hand crew, one air attack and two air tankers.
Between Jan. 1 and May 30, Cal Fire has responded to over 2,480 wildfires that have burned nearly 12,100 acres statewide.
Estes said it’s important to be prepared and take responsibility for those living or recreating in the region’s foothill communities.
The department encourages homeowners to ensure they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining 100 feet of defensible space. For more information, go to www.readyforwildfire.org.