The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) announced last week that they have made up to $240 million in grant funding available for Fire Prevention and Forest Health projects.
According to a release issued by the agency, Cal Fire is soliciting applications for projects that prevent catastrophic wildfires, protect communities and restore health, and provide for functioning ecosystems while also sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Cal Fire seeks to award up to $120 million to each of the two programs, which include the Fire Prevention Grants Program and the Forest Health Grant Program.
The Fire Prevention Grants Program funding is intended for local projects in and near fire threatened communities that focus on increasing the protection of people, structures and communities.
“Qualified activities include hazardous fuels reduction, wildfire prevention planning and wildfire prevention education with an emphasis on improving public health and safety while reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” read the release.
The Forest Health Grant Program funding is intended for landscape-level forest restoration projects that increase forest resilience to catastrophic disturbances.
“Eligible activities include forest fuels reduction, fire reintroduction, reforestation and the utilization of forest biomass,” according to the release.
Cal Fire officials said these programs are designed to complement the 2018 Strategic Fire Plan for California and the state’s Forest Carbon Plan to continue to protect the lives, property and resources of California and increase the ability of the state’s natural and working lands to mitigate the effects of climate change.
The application period for the Fire Prevention Grants Program will be open through 3 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2022.
The application period for the Forest Health Grant Program will open Jan. 3, 2022, and all submissions will be due by 3 p.m. on March 3, 2022.
For more information, visit www.fire.ca.gov/grants.