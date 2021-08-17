Cal Fire awarded $160 million for landscape-scale land management projects to restore and maintain healthy forests, according to a Cal Fire news release.
Grants were awarded by Cal Fire’s Forest Health and Forest Legacy programs to local and regional partners implementing forest treatment and conservation activities on state, local, tribal, federal and private lands. This year’s projects are distributed among 27 counties, including a project in Colusa County.
The Colusa County Resource Conservation District received $1,562,085 from Cal Fire for Goat Mountain forest infrastructure improvements for fire resilience. Project treatments include hazard tree removal on 275 acres; fuels reduction on 275 acres; pest control on more than 400 acres; biomass utilization of approximately 7,200 tones; water infrastructure protection in three locations; reforestation on 100 acres; invasive species removal on 275 acres; resprout thinning on 320 acres; and hardening of fuel break infrastructure to facilitate future understory prescribed burning, according to Cal Fire.
Last year, the Yuba Water Agency received $4,561,649 for the project titled “Yuba Foothills Health Forests.” The Colusa County Resource Conservation District received $1,822,529 last year for Upper Little Stony Post Ranch Fire restoration.
In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 85 providing $536 million in early action funding to accelerate forest health, fire prevention and climate resiliency projects. Cal Fire’s Forest Health Program funded 37 projects. Within the next month, Cal Fire expects to award up to an additional $123 million for fire prevention projects and $2.3 million for forest health research projects, according to the release.
“Cal Fire was fortunate to receive early action funds that facilitated these partner-led projects,” Matthew Reischman, deputy chief for Resource Management, said via the release. “It is only through such collaborative relationships that Cal Fire and its partners will succeed at increasing the pace and scale of forest management and wildfire resilience efforts.”
For information visit, https://bit.ly/3g60FxR.