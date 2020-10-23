A fire near Dobbins that burned some 1,311 acres was caused by arson, according to Cal Fire.

The agency in a Friday press release said information is sought to identify the person who set the Willow Fire.

The blaze, which started just before 1 a.m. Sept. 9, destroyed some 11 structures. 

Cal Fire Law Enforcement officials continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information should call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408. Callers can remain anonymous. 

“Residents should be vigilant in their preparedness and aware of suspicious persons when a fire does start,” according to the release. “Suspicious activity should be reported including the time, individual’s physical description and a vehicle description – including a license plate number.”

If you see any suspicious activity, Cal Fire officials said to always contact law enforcement right away and never approach the suspicious person yourself. 

