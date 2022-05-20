The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) announced that it will suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Yuba, Nevada and Placer counties starting Monday due to an increased danger posed by dead grass and hot and dry conditions in the region.
Included in the ban of all residential burning is the burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. Cal Fire said the suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property.
The Nevada Yuba Placer Unit of Cal Fire said it issued the upcoming burn ban because the state has “already experienced an unusually early start to fire season amidst an ongoing drought and historically low rainfall and reservoir levels.”
Cal Fire said warmer spring and summer temperatures, a reduced snowpack, and an earlier snowmelt have helped to create “longer and more intense” dry seasons that can lead to more severe wildfires.
“California wildfires continue to threaten our communities,” Cal Fire Director and Chief Joe Tyler said in a statement. “With the conditions set for an early start of the 2022 fire season, it is imperative that we collectively take preventative steps now to prepare, and we ask all Californians to do their part in wildfire preparedness.”