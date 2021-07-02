The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is encouraging residents to prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks this Fourth of July holiday.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, two out of five fires on the Fourth of July are caused by fireworks, most of which are related to the use of illegal fireworks and the misuse of legal fireworks.
“With the lack of significant rain over the winter months, and now the dry, hot temperatures, wildfire activity is quickly picking up,” said Chief Thom Porter, director of CAL Fire, in a press release. “Residents need to understand the dangers associated with the use of illegal fireworks or misuse of legal fireworks. Here in California, we have a zero tolerance for the use and sale of illegal fireworks. Any person can be held liable for the fire-fighting costs as well as property damage costs associated with the start of a fire.”
Sparklers, which can reach temperatures of 2,000 degrees, account for roughly 25 percent of emergency room visits for firework injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Fifty-eight percent of the emergency department-treated injuries were burns, and children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 36 percent of the estimated fireworks-related injuries.
CAL Fire and Office of the State Fire Marshal law enforcement personnel have been conducting targeted interdiction operations at ports of entry into the state throughout 2021.
“There are major legal consequences when it comes to using, transporting or even being in possession of illegal fireworks,” said Chief Mike Richwine, California State Fire Marshal, in a press release. “Possession of illegal fireworks such as sky-rockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers and other types that explode, travel through the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner can lead to a possible fine of up to $50,000 as well as prison time or jail for up to one year.”