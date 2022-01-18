California Water Service announced it has begun a water infrastructure improvement project in Marysville, which could cause some disruptions for residents.
The project includes the installation of 1,221 feet of a new 6-, 8-, and 12-inch ductile-iron water main and replacement of all existing individual customer service connections, Cal Water said in a news release. The utility company also said crews were installing two new fire hydrants to improve access for firefighters.
Cal Water said the original main was installed before 1950 and was nearing the end of its useful life. These installations will take place on 13th Street between Ramirez Street and Swezy Street.
After completing work on these installations, Cal Water said crews will flush the water main and test water quality samples before connecting individual customer service connections to the new main.
“These and other utility and service infrastructure upgrade projects need to take place before we commence with road construction and repair. Any new housing, etc. … We like the idea of digging once,” said Marysville City Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist in an email to the Appeal regarding the work Cal Water is doing in the city. “The objective for the work to commence is to update water service in tandem with the Eastlake Apartments. The new four building, three story, 71 unit one, two and three bedroom affordable housing project [which just completed demolition on the old Cal Trans Sign Yard. Providing homes for over 200 residents].”
Cal Water said the work in Marysville will continue through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The utility company also said affected residents will be notified in advance of any planned shutdowns, which usually take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“These improvements will benefit Marysville for years to come by protecting against leaks and ensuring we can continue to provide safe and reliable water service,” said Operations Manager Mary Jones in the release. “Replacing aging pipes before problems arise is one way that we provide quality, service, and value to our customers and protect against water loss.”
According to Cal Water, all streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by construction will be restored to as close to the previous condition as possible.
Cal Water’s Marysville District said it serves about 12,300 people through 3,800 service connections in the Marysville area.