California Water Service, also known as Cal Water, recently announced that its partnership with the state of California could allow qualifying low income residents a one-time benefit of up to $15,000 per household for past due or current water bills.
Financial assistance would be applied for through the California Department of Community Services & Development (CSD) for a program known as the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
Eligibility for LIHWAP is based on a number of factors including income and place of residence, and applications must be submitted through local community-based organizations as listed by county. Those that receive benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKS and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program are automatically income-qualified for assistance.
“Our top priority is to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water service to our customers, yet we recognize that customers sometimes have difficulty making ends meet and paying their bills,” said Cal Water CEO and president Martin A. Kropelnicki in a statement. “That is why we provide, or work with other agencies to provide, these customers access to financial assistance like LIHWAP, one of many assistance programs available to Cal Water customers.”
“California recognizes that water and wastewater services are essential for public health and well-being, and the department is committed to assisting low-income Californians in need of financial support to keep their water flowing,” CSD Director David Scribner added.
In addition to LIHWAP, Cal Water offers a Customer Assistance Program (CAP) which offers monthly water bill discounts to those who meet maximum income limits or are enrolled in a qualified public assistance program.
Residential customers with a past-due balance may be eligible to privately enroll in a flexible, customizable, interest-free payment plan through PromisePay Payment Arrangements. Those that do not qualify for PromisePay, but still have a past-due balance that’s difficult to manage, may be able to split payments among several months to pay off the full balance via Alternative Payment Arrangements.
Payment Extensions may be an option for customers who need more time to pay their bill and wish to defer payment to a later date.
LIHWAP can also be used to help pay down wastewater bills and customers may be able to inquire with their wastewater provider to check the status of its participation in the program.