The California Water Service Group has used nearly $500,000 to help keep water flowing to customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and community organizations within its service areas.
“Our purpose is to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, group president and CEO. “With that in mind, as we work to ensure our customers always have a reliable supply of safe, high-quality water for their everyday and emergency needs, we took these steps to further support those in our communities who have been particularly impacted by the pandemic.”
According to a release, the company has forgiven a portion of customers’ past-due water bill balances for those who fell behind during the pandemic through its charitable grant program. The amount forgiven, which was reflected in customers’ recent bills, totaled more than $402,000.
“Additionally, together with its employees, Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO locals, and International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers local union, the company raised more than $88,200, which was distributed to medical and charitable organizations in its local service areas,” it was stated in the release.
The group also continues to suspend water service shutoffs for customers who are unable to pay their water bill during this time and the company urges customers who cannot pay their bill to contact their local Customer Center in order to make longer-term arrangements that are tailored for their individual needs to avoid having to deal with large balances in the future.
According to the release, all contributions made, including bill forgiveness, are from the Group's company-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customer rates.