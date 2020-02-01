California Water Service Group has opened 2020 College Scholarship Program applications.
The program annually awards scholarships to eligible students residing in areas served by the utility’s California, Hawaii, Washington and New Mexico subsidiaries, according to a press release from the private utility.
Two $10,000 grand-prize scholarships will be awarded along with smaller awards for college and higher education expenses.
A total of $80,000 will be awarded.
Students must be pursuing a degree in higher education and plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university or vocational technical school for the upcoming academic need.
Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service and financial aid.
The annual scholarships are part of the company’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates.
To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, visit www.calwater.com/scholarship.
The application period for the seventh annual program will close at 1 p.m. on April 10.
Winners will be announced in the summer.
Last year’s program granted 21 students with a scholarship – including a Marysville student.