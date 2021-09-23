As drought conditions across the state intensify, Cal Water has expanded water conservation programs and educational resources in an effort to help customers save water daily.
“We partnered with Marysville customers and businesses to achieve impressive water savings during the last drought,” said Tavis Beynon, Marysville interim district manager. “Now, we are offering even more support for Marysville customers to reduce their water use as we face increasingly serious drought conditions.”
According to a release issued by Cal Water, these programs and resources include newly launched lawn-to-garden and spray-to-drip rebates, which offer incentives for Cal Water customers to make their landscaping and irrigation systems as efficient as possible.
The lawn-to-garden program offers a rebate of $3 per square foot of lawn removed and replaced with low-water use landscaping. For single-family residential customers, the maximum rebate is $4,500 for removing 1,500 square feet of lawn and for multi-family residential and non-residential customers, the maximum rebate is $30,000 for removing 10,000 square feet of lawn, according to Cal Water officials.
The spray-to-drip program provides a rebate of $0.50 per square foot of landscaping converted from a standard spray irrigation system to a drip system, as drip irrigation uses 20 to 50 percent less water compared to sprinklers. For single-family residential customers, the maximum rebate is $750 for converting 1,500 square feet to drip and for multi-family residential and non-residential customers, the maximum rebate is $5,000 for converting 10,000 square feet of landscape area from spray to drip irrigation, according to Cal Water officials.
A minimum of 250 square feet of landscape must be covered to participate in either of the programs.
Residents interested in either program must complete an application process, which is outlined at https://tinyurl.com/56v8uv48.
For more information about the lawn-to-garden program, visit https://tinyurl.com/5dmx4nfy.
For more information about the spray-to-drip program, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p3s789z.