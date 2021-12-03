California Water Service (Cal Water) has filed an application with the State Water Resources Control Board to provide $20.8 million in financial support to customers across its California service areas, including Marysville.
The funding, which Cal Water advocated to help secure, will enable the utility to forgive past-due balances incurred by its customers between March 2020 and mid-June 2021, according to a release issued by Cal Water.
“While life is returning to some sense of normalcy from the coronavirus, we know that many of our customers continue to struggle to make ends meet,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and CEO of Cal Water. “Providing debt forgiveness is one way we can keep our customers who are experiencing financial hardship from having to worry about their water bill.”
According to the releases, Cal Water requested $20.8 million in relief in the application to assist customers across its California service areas.
“The company anticipates receiving final approval by the State Water Resources Control Board around the first of the year,” read the release. “Customers do not have to apply for the debt forgiveness; if approved, Cal Water will apply any credits to affected customers’ accounts within 60 days after receiving funding from the state, expected to be in early 2022.”
This measure is the latest step by Cal Water to support customers who have been financially affected by the pandemic. The utility also offers a debt forgiveness application and allows customers with remaining balances that pre-date the pandemic or have accrued after June 15, 2021, interest- and penalty-free payment plans or extensions to prevent them from becoming subject to potential disruptions in water service after the moratorium on disconnections for non-payment expires.
“Income-eligible customers may also enroll in Cal Water’s Customer Assistance Program, which provides qualifying customers with a discount on their monthly service charge,” read the release.
For more information, visit www.calwater.com.