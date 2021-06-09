California Water Service is partnering with the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation to provide one-time grants to offset a portion of local customers’ past-due water bill balances.
“We expect the shutoff moratorium due to nonpayments to end soon, and we are concerned that customers faced with past-due balances may become overwhelmed,” said Cal Water District Manager Evan Markey in a press release. “We want to support those impacted by the coronavirus as much as possible and encourage all eligible customers to apply.”
To be eligible, applicants must reside in Yuba County, have a past-due bill, meet maximum income qualifications, and prove an economic hardship due to the pandemic. The grant will also be available for sewer bills – applicants are encouraged to check with their sewer provider for details.
Applications must be returned to YSEDC by June 30 with a copy of the applicant’s 2020 federal tax return and June water bill. To download a copy of the application, go to calwater.com/mrl-relief.
Cal Water’s Marysville District serves approximately 12,300 people through 3,800 service connections in Marysville.