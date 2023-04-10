TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors has a regular session set for 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays begins at 10 a.m. at 303 Second Street in Marysville. It is designed for ages 0-5. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading.
– The week of April 11 to April 14, the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street, Marysville, is hosting a spirit week beginning with Super hero Tuesday where you can dress up as your favorite superhero or villain. Wednesday is Wacky Sock Wednesday & Wear Blue Wednesday, where individuals can wear a pair of wacky or mismatched socks; along with the color blue to show your support for child abuse prevention month. Thursday will be Take Teddy Bear to Work Day where you can bring a teddy or other stuffed animal to the library. Friday is Floral Friday. It is set up to show your flower power by wearing something with flowers on it.
– Yuba County Library's Imaginer-a-Volcano is at 2 p.m. for ages 10 and over at 303 Second Street, Marysville. Learn about the science behind volcanic eruptions while building your very own volcano with paper, baking soda, vinegar and food coloring. Registration is required.
WEDNESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will meet from 2-4 p.m. at 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The idea is to build a support system with people who understand. For more information call 800-272-3900.
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's Wind Down Wednesday: Paint Like Jackson Pollock begins at 4 p.m. at 303 Second Street, Marysville. Registration is required.
THURSDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba is meeting for lunch at 11:30 at Sutter Buttes Brewing at 421 Center St. in Yuba City. If there are any questions, please contact Marlene Plaxco, Membership Chairperson at 530-695-1821.