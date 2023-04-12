TODAY
EVENTS
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's Community Helpers' Story Time: Learn About Dental Health with Dorothy Milam-Walker is set for 10 a.m. at 303 Second Street, Marysville.
– Bike Safety with Health & Human Services is at 3 p.m. at 303 Second Street, Marysville.
– Yuba County Library's Stuffed Animal Sleepover is at 3:30 p.m. at 303 Second Street, Marysville for ages 4 to 12 years old. Drop off your stuffed animal for a sleepover at the Yuba County Library and pick them up on Friday. Pictures of the stuffed animals’ activities will be posted on Facebook and Instagram the following day. No registration required.
– Yuba County One Stop April Workshops at Yuba County Library is at 4 p.m. Learn how to build a resume.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Community College District holds its regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at 2088 North Beale Road, Building 300-Flavors, Marysville.
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– DIY Playdough with Yuba County Office of Education begins at 10 a.m. at Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street, Marysville. For more information please contact 530-455-9581 or sarah.jones@yubacoe.k12.ca.us.
– Yuba County Library's Anime Party is at 4 p.m. at Yuba County Library at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– Overeaters Anonymous will hold a face-to-face meeting every Friday at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
