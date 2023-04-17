TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's Community Helpers' Story Time with Family Soup begins at 10 a.m. Ages 0-5-years-old can enjoy stories, music, and more with our special guests from Family Soup. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District invites the public for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the Mary Covillaud Elementary School Modernization Project beginning at 10 a.m. at 628 F St., Marysville.
– Yuba County Library's First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays begins at 10 a.m. for ages 0-5-years old. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– Yuba County Library's Graphic Novel Design Class is at 4 p.m. for adults and children over 7-years-old. This class will go over the basics of Manga, Graphic Novels, and Comic story writing and art. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City City Council will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F St., Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors has a regular session at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– The Water Works District 1 Board of Directors will have a regular meeting at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, in the City Council Chambers.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Ln., Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Countywide Oversight Board for Sutter County has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, in the City Council Chambers.