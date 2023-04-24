TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays is at 10 a.m. for ages 0 to 5-years old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading at 303 Second St., Marysville. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Unified School District will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200, in Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– First 5’s Playgroup: Books, Balls and Blocks/Libras, y Blouse Group de Jugo is at 9:30 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. The playgroup includes activities revolving around books, blocks, and balls. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a community based presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. at 600 North George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. For more information contact Erica N. Brown at ebrown@afsp.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Unified School District will hold a regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 2201 Pennington Rd. in Live Oak.