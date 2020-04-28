The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Wednesday AFT will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– CANCELED: Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-8961.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Yuba Sutter Arts will host a virtual interview with John Paris, a musician and music educator, at 7 p.m. via Facebook. Paris will also share some of his music during the interview. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. The public is not permitted to attend in person. There will be an audio recording available at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. Public comments about items on the agenda can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us any time before the meeting. At this time, comments cannot be taken during the meeting.