TODAY
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETING
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection monthly luncheon will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The luncheon is $21.00 inclusive. Please call Bettielou 674-3499 or 649-5398, or Sue 300-6119 for more information.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting at 4:15 p.m. and regular meeting set for 6 p.m. at 526 C Street, Marysville.
– Yuba City City Council has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District holds a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the district board room, located at 1919 B Street, Marysville.
– Yuba Water Agency has a board of directors meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba is meeting for breakfast at 9 a.m. The Dancing Tomato 990 N. Walton in Yuba City. If there are any questions, please contact Marlene Plaxco,
Membership Chairperson at 530-695-1821.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Gardens Intermediate School hosts a career fair beginning at 11:45 a.m. at 1964 11th Avenue, Olivehurst.
CLUB MEETING
– Lincrest Lion’s Drama Club hosts a two-day show called the “The Princesses’ New Clothes” at 6:30 p.m. at 1400 Phillips Avenue, Yuba City. Admission is free.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners regular meeting is set for 12:15 p.m. at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.
