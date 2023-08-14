TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City City Council has a rescheduled regular meeting at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
– Colusa City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at 425 Webster Street in Colusa.
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting at 5 p.m. and regular meeting set to begin at 6 p.m. at 526 C Street, Marysville.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– A local woman’s group known as DELTA XI LAMBDA, which serves Plumas Lake, Wheatland, Rio Oso and other areas, will hold a meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. at Prime Time Pizza, 1920 State Highway 65 in Wheatland.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority are called to a regular session at 12:15 p.m. at Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.
– Sutter County Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.