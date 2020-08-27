The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
EVENTS
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
– Achilles Wheel will have a virtual performance to celebrate the release of a new live album at 7 p.m. at www.thecenterforthearts.org. The event is free. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.thecenterforthearts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
NOTICE
– From Aug. 29 through Sept. 12, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is inviting the community to take a selfie with one of the utility box mini-murals in the area, post it on Instagram or Facebook and use the hashtag #YSACMurals for the YSAC Murals Crawl. People who participate will be entered to win one of 16 $25 gift cards to a locally-owned establishment. Winners will be notified the week of Sept. 21.
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– A cleanup event is planned to remove abandoned vehicles from the river bottoms, hosted by 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road and SAYLove. Interested participants are asked to meet around the Grays Beach and Shad Pad area around 8 a.m. For more information, visit the 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the second annual Vintage Fair at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Antiques, vintage items, repurposed creations, decorations and several cottage industries selling lotions and soaps, all of which are hand crafted and locally produced, herbs and lavender, plants and woodworking crafts items will be featured. Admission to the Arbuckle Vintage Market is free and open to the public. For more information or to become a vendor, call 681-2532.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.