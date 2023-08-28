TODAY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter County Board of Supervisors has a special session/closed session at 11 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.