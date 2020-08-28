The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
NOTICE
– From Aug. 29 through Sept. 12, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is inviting the community to take a selfie with one of the utility box mini-murals in the area, post it on Instagram or Facebook and use the hashtag #YSACMurals for the YSAC Murals Crawl. People who participate will be entered to win one of 16 $25 gift cards to a locally-owned establishment. Winners will be notified the week of Sept. 21.
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– A cleanup event is planned to remove abandoned vehicles from the river bottoms, hosted by 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road and SAYLove. Interested participants are asked to meet around the Grays Beach and Shad Pad area around 8 a.m. For more information, visit the 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the second annual Vintage Fair at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Antiques, vintage items, repurposed creations, decorations and several cottage industries selling lotions and soaps, all of which are hand crafted and locally produced, herbs and lavender, plants and woodworking crafts items will be featured. Admission to the Arbuckle Vintage Market is free and open to the public. For more information or to become a vendor, call 681-2532.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
EVENTS
MONDAY, AUGUST 31
EVENTS
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Steve Dilley, the director of VETART and associate professor of art/sculpture at Grossmont College in El Cajon.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit www.attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/23597028249009423. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the item they wish to address.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/88907546819 or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 889 0754 6819.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.