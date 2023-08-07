TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors has a regular session at 3 p.m. in the Yuba City City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board has a closed meeting at 6 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the Board Room at 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200, in Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Peach Tree Health is co-sponsoring a Health and Prevention drop-in event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Tri-County Diversity Center in Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– Alliance for Hispanic Advancement has a monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. downstairs at El Zarape, 1005 Stafford Way in Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency has an in-person board of directors meeting at 1 p.m. inside the City of Yuba City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City.
– Colusa County Board of Education has a regular meeting at 4 p.m. inside its large conference room at 345 5th Street in Colusa.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Alzheimer's & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter is from 2-4 p.m. at the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba has lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Casa Lupe, 655 W. Onstott Frontage Rd, Yuba City.