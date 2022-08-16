TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 8th Street, Marysville, starting at 9 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, email jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
– The City Council and the Successor Agency To The Redevelopment Agency City Council City of Yuba City will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting followed by a regular meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, Sept. 7, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be available for remote viewing. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.