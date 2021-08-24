TODAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Valley Quilt Guild will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at City Hall, 526 C St., Marysville, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at IHOP, 11310 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold an online outreach meeting from 4-6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams to gather input from licensed hunters regarding public hunting programs in the Sacramento Valley. For more information, including how to obtain the link and instructions on how to submit comments and questions, email Tim Hermansen at Tim.Hermansen@wildlife.ca.gov.
– A GOP fundraising dinner hosted by Assemblyman James Gallagher and Assemblyman and Gubernatorial Candidate Kevin Kiley will be held in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased online at suttergop.org.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Cash Prophet will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, during this week’s installment of wthe Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9, starting at 8:30 a.m.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)