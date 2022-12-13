TODAY'S EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project will host a purpose workshop at 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com or visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-822-7601 or email lbroad@ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-755-9859 or visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board will hold a meeting in the administration building, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-755-0346.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-755-9859.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in Room G-1 at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-633-3100 or visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will hold a meeting in the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 2-4 p.m. Build a support system with people who understand. Alzheimer’s Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for care partners of people living with dementia to; develop a support system, exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues and ways of coping, share feelings, needs and concerns, and learn about community resources. For more information, call 800-272-3900.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.