TUESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee Meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting set for 5 p.m. and regular meeting at 6 p.m. To join the special meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81965405397. To join the regular meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/82295897983.
– Yuba Water Agency has a board of directors meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
WEDNESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting in the Caltrans building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
– Wheatland Union High School District has a board meeting for 5 p.m. at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
THURSDAY
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its regular luncheon meeting at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. The featured speaker will be RADM Dawn Wyllie, U.S. Public Health Service (retired) who will discuss her career with the Indian Health Service. She worked as a family physician, consultant, passionate advocate, enthusiastic educator and mentor across "Indian Country," helping to address health disparities of American Indian and Alaska Native people. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. The event will be held at Carmine’s Brunch & Mimosa House, 229 Clark Ave. in Yuba City. The price of the buffet luncheon is $27 per person, payable at the door.
– First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission has a regular meeting set for 3:30 p.m. at 1114 Yuba Street. Ste 141, Marysville.
– Canceled: Public Works/Support Services Committee standing meeting has been rescheduled for March 9 at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.