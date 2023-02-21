WEDNESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
WEDNESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting in the Caltrans building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
– Wheatland Union High School District has a board meeting at 5 p.m. at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors has a special meeting at 1 p.m. in the County Administrator’s Office at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
THURSDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its regular luncheon meeting at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. The featured speaker will be RADM Dawn Wyllie, U.S. Public Health Service (retired) who will discuss her career with the Indian Health Service. She worked as a family physician, consultant, passionate advocate, enthusiastic educator and mentor across "Indian Country," helping to address health disparities of American Indian and Alaska Native people. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. The event will be held at Carmine’s Brunch & Mimosa House, 229 Clark Ave. in Yuba City. The price of the buffet luncheon is $27 per person, payable at the door.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission has a regular meeting set for 3:30 p.m. at 1114 Yuba Street. Ste 141, Marysville.
– Canceled: Public Works/Support Services Committee standing meeting has been rescheduled for March 9 at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
