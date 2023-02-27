TUESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at 915 8th Street, Marysville for its regular meeting.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Safety Committee has a meeting set for 4 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a special meeting set for 3:30 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City for its regular meeting.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh will lead a group of teens through different poetry and literary adventures during the “WeWrite Youth Workshop.” Attendees will have a chance to share their knowledge and skills and listen to other teens talk about their processes. Workshops are free and are held at 624 E Street, Marysville, from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Convergence Theater Company will hold auditions for “Motherhood Out Loud,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, at 6 p.m. According to organizers, “Motherhood Out Loud” shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa.