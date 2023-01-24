TODAY’S EVENTS
– The Yuba Sutter Healthcare Council will host a “Taco Tuesday: Fentanyl and Opioid Awareness” event in the Adventist Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street in Yuba City, from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email yubasutterhealthcarecouncil@gmail.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission Board will hold a meeting at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board meeting has been continued to Tuesday, Feb. 28, starting at noon. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 425 Plumas Boulevard, Suite 200, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS
– The 2023 Rice Growers Meeting will be held at the Yuba-Sutter UCCE Office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-750-1297.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a special meeting in room 104 at Yuba Community College District, Yuba City, starting at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.yccd.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its regular luncheon meeting at Carmine’s Brunch & Mimosa House, 229 Clark Ave. in Yuba City. The meeting will begin with a social hour at 11:15 a.m. followed by lunch at noon. The buffet luncheon costs $27 per person, payable at the door. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Tom Waltherat 530-673-5499 or email t.walther@att.net.
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting in the CalTrans building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.