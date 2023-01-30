TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Red Robin, 1200 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh will lead a group of teens through different poetry and literary adventures during the “WeWrite Youth Workshop.” Attendees will have a chance to share their knowledge and skills and listen to other teens talk about their processes. Workshops are free and are held at 624 E Street, Marysville, from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, Feb. 15, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– CANCELED: The Colusa Planning Commission canceled its meeting on Feb. 1 at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108 in Colusa. The next Planning Commission Meeting will be held on March 1 at 9 a.m.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting in the Maidu Conference Room at Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-749-6316.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.