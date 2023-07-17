TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
EVENTS
– Yuba-Sutter Behavioral Health Second Step Anti Bullying with Mini Golf begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. This event is a collaboration between the Yuba County Library, Yuba-Sutter Behavioral Health, and the Yuba County Office of Education. Children will have a 30-minute presentation on anti-bullying with Indoor mini golf to immediately follow. Registration is required.
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursday begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5-years-old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street in Marysville.
– Marysville City Council has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 526 C Street in Marysville.
– The Health and Welfare Committee has a Standing Committee Meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Community Helper Story Time with Local Author Tonya Flores and the Probation Pups is at 3 p.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard in Live Oak.
– Sutter County Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Marysville native Nicole Cook will host a Boho Cactus Paint Party for all ages beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Lambert House Cafe, 208 Bridge Street in Yuba City. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/43napt9.
– Graphic Novel Design Class begins at 4 p.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. This class will go over the basics of manga, graphic novels, and comic story writing and art. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Williams Unified School District will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. inside the WUSD board room.