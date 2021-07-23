TODAY
EVENTS
– The Calvary Christian Center, in conjunction with Vitalant, wil host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host solo sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their original works.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: Sutter County Museum’s “Picnic in the Park” event outside has been postponed but another date has not been set at this time. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Casa de Esperanza will host their “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness MonthFor more information, call 674-5400 or visit the Casa de Esperanza – NorCal Facebook page.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Knights of Columbus #2145 Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 735 Ware St., Colusa. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the “All About the Arts Talk Show” at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through events and activities going on while sharing some information along with “Weird Art News” and live music. This session’s guest will be Mark Bradley, photographer and graphic designer.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the LOUSD Board Room, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/4h475va5.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will have an outing at 2Bits Cafe, 1272 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile near the main entrance, 726 Fourth St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The session will be hosted by David Read and feature Stoney Meagher, photographer and comedy impresario.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City or via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Board Chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet in the City Council Chambers, located at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
– The Yuba City Unified School District will hold a meeting in the multipurpose room at Lincoln Elementary School, 1582 Lincoln Road, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit http://ycusd.org/agendas.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.