TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Community Services Commission board meeting is at 3 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street in Marysville. Contact Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or ysedc@ysedc.org for any questions.
– A special closed session meeting of the housing successor agency will be held in the council chambers of the Yuba City City Council at 5 p.m. The meeting is held at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a regular session at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
– Sutter County Water Works District No. 1 will have a regular meeting at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will have a closed session at 6 p.m. and an open session at 7 p.m. in the Board Room at 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200, in Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursday begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5-years-old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Committee has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at 526 C St. in Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at Lumberjacks, 1025 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City.