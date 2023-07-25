TODAY
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Committee has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at 526 C St. in Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at Lumberjacks, 1025 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Join Family Soup for a fun club geared toward Lego creators at 1:15 p.m. at the Yuba County Library. All supplies are provided. The July projects will be Lego gardens and Nerf targets. This program is for children with special needs & friends. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee has a Standing Committee Meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
– Live Oak Unified School District has a board meeting at 5 p.m. inside the board room at 2201 Pennington Road in Live Oak.
