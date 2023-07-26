TODAY
EVENTS
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursday begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5-years-old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
– Join Family Soup for a fun club geared toward Lego creators at 1:15 p.m. at the Yuba County Library. All supplies are provided. The July projects will be Lego gardens and Nerf targets. This program is for children with special needs & friends. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee has a Standing Committee Meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
– Live Oak Unified School District has a board meeting at 5 p.m. inside the board room at 2201 Pennington Road in Live Oak.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The End of the Summer Reading Program Party in the Yuba County Library parking lot begins at 10 a.m. for ages. Collect your summer reading prize, visit with agencies, and have some free food provided by the Kiwanis Club. There will also be Spider-Man and his amazing friends present as well. No registration necessary.
– South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club is sponsoring a collaborative service project with the help of the Masons of Yuba-Sutter from 8-11 a.m. at the Walmart in Linda. With the help of the Yuba County Office of Education and the area’s school principals, over 40 students were identified to receive shopping sprees worth $125 at Walmart in Linda.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information, contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.