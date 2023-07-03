TODAY
EVENTS
– A community fireworks display will be held at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville. This event is free and open to the public, and food will be available this year, organizers said. Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:20 p.m.
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Breakfast Meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave. in Yuba City.
– Join Health and Human Services beginning at noon at the Yuba County Library for a five week computer basics class for ages 60 and up to learn about how to use a computer, create an email, utilize your computer's camera for video chatting, and more. Those who attend all five classes will receive a free computer. Registration is required. Contact 530-749-6200 or HHSD_Digital_Literacy@co.yuba.ca.us.
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursday begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5-years-old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Law Library Board of Trustees has a regular meeting at 12:15 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, suite A, in Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 9955 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak.
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.