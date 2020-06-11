The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Indivisible Colusa will host a peaceful protest in E and Fifth Streets in Williams – in front of Starbucks – from 9-9:30 a.m. to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Solidarity with Black Lives Matter events page on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: Folias Duo program at the Lee Burrows Theater has been postponed.
– POSTPONED: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been postponed until June 18, 2021. For more information, call 743-5200.
– CANCELED: The Colusa County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS
– Lindhurst High School virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at https://lindhurst-hs.stageclip.com/.
– South Lindhurst High School virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at http://slindhurst-hs.stageclip.com/.
– McKenney Intermediate School eighth-grade virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at https://mckenney-is.stageclip.com/.
– Yuba Gardens School eighth-grade virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at https://yubagardens.stageclip.com/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Yuba-Sutter Memorial Solidarity March will begin at 9 a.m. at the old Yuba City Courthouse on Second Street and continue into Marysville, ending at Yuba Park, known as African American Heritage Park. The march aims to bring the community together against racism.
– POSTPONED: Yuba Sutter Arts’ celebration of poetry with Marcelo Hernandez Castillo has been postponed.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.