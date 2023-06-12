TODAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20 in Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will convene at 9 a.m. inside the Yuba County Government Center at 915 8th Street in Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Yuba City council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Williams Unified School District is holding a special board meeting at 6 p.m. inside the board room at 260 11th Street in Williams.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular
monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Rd. in Meridian.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency has a board of directors meeting at 1 p.m. inside the Yuba City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard.
– Feather River West Levee Financing Authority has a board of directors meeting at 2 p.m. inside the Yuba City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard.
– Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office at 970 Klamath Lane in Yuba City.
– Sutter Cemetery District Board meeting will be held at 8 a.m. in the administration building at 7200 Butte Avenue in Sutter.
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.