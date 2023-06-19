TODAY
EVENTS
– Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body – Yuba City is hosting a workshop at 10:30 a.m. to discuss ways to improve diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. The venue is set for Adventist Health/Rideout Conference Center at 989 Plumas Street in Yuba City. To register visit http://tinyurl.com/dces620.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Building Better Partnerships, Inc. is holding a special board meeting at 2 p.m. inside the Regional Housing Authority at 1455 Butte House Road in Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street in Marysville.
– The Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
– Yuba City City Council will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers located at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers located at 9955 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 10 a.m. in the Yuba City City Council chambers located at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting at 4 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall, located at 526 C St. in Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
– Colusa County Office of Education has a regular meeting at 4 p.m. in the large conference room at 345 5th Street in Colusa.