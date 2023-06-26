TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– A Narcotics Anonymous meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane in Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board of Directors meeting is set for noon at the Richland Neighborhood Center, located at 420 Miles Avenue in Yuba City.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. in the Yuba City City Council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Yuba City Unified School District has a closed session at 5:30 p.m. and an open session at 7 p.m. in the Board Room at 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200, in Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at Sizzler,
872 Onstott Rd. in Yuba City.