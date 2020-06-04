The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Prescription Drug Drive-Through Drop Off, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or placed in a ziplock bag.
– Wheatland Union High School class of 2020 graduation parade will begin at 5 p.m. – line up starts at 4:30 p.m. The parade will go through Wheatland and Plumas Lake – starting at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm and go to Riverside Meadows Intermediate School. For more information, visit the Wheatland Union High School Facebook page.
– Wild & Scenic Film Festival’s “Foodie Films” will be showcased in a live virtual event in partnership with BriarPatch Food Co-op beginning at 7 p.m. The event will feature a selection of past Wild & Scenic Official Selections relating to food and farming. These films will be broadcast live online to allow audiences to enjoy them from the comfort of their home. The event is free, although donations are welcomed. Proceeds from this event help to support the South Yuba River Citizens League. For more information, visit https://yubariver.salsalabs.org/foodfilms/index.html.
– There will be a NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1095 Stafford Way, suite K, Yuba City. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS
– Foothill Intermediate School will release their virtual graduation at 7 p.m. at www.foothill-is.stageclip.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Marysville church Word of Life Church will host a prayer vigil along the 10th Street Bridge from 10-11 a.m. in memory of George Floyd, who was killed last week by a police officer in Minnesota. The church is asking for community support in the form of honking and waving signs while driving by.
– CANCELED – The annual Williams Pioneer Day celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– CANCELED – The third annual Karen’s House Rib Cook Off has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS
– Marysville High School virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at http://marysville-hs.stageclip.com/.
– Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts eighth-grade virtual graduation will be released at 5 p.m. at https://marysville-caams.stageclip.com/.
– Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts high school virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at https://marysville-caahs.stageclip.com.
– Marysville Independent Study 12th-grade virtual graduation will be released at 6 p.m. at https://independentstudies.stageclip.com/.