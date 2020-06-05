The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Marysville church Word of Life Church will host a prayer vigil along the 10th Street Bridge from 10-11 a.m. in memory of George Floyd, who was killed last week by a police officer in Minnesota. The church is asking for community support in the form of honking and waving signs while driving by.
– There will be a Black Lives Matter Unity March at 6 p.m. People can meet at Habitat for Humanity at 5:30 p.m. The march will start at Habitat for Humanity down E Street and end in Yuba City.
– CANCELED – The annual Williams Pioneer Day celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– CANCELED – The third annual Karen’s House Rib Cook Off has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS
– Marysville High School virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at http://marysville-hs.stageclip.com/.
– Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts eighth-grade virtual graduation will be released at 5 p.m. at https://marysville-caams.stageclip.com/.
– Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts high school virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at https://marysville-caahs.stageclip.com.
– Marysville Independent Study 12th-grade virtual graduation will be released at 6 p.m. at https://independentstudies.stageclip.com/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Virtual Art Radio Today program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will take place at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be artist Tina Linville of Painting and Sculpture Outpost.
– POSTPONED: Yuba Sutter Arts’ multi-string guitar ensemble event has been postponed.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guests Thor and Kathy Campbell – vocalists with a repertoire ranging from opera to pop and rock favorites – at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. People can participate via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-9128 and entering meeting ID 975 9391 1499.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. The board meeting will be available at www.ycusd.org/agendas and then click on “June 9, 2020 Audio.” Members of the public who would like to address the board should contact Lora Broad at 822-7601 or lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting.
– The Sutter County Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that comments are emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. It’s asked that people include which agenda item they would like to address and limit comments to 250 words.
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. to Join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82451015061?pwd=TGZkU2xLaUVaRWhBaHFjUXlHS3NVdz09 />. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 823 6372 6588 and the password is 711124.
– Yuba City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5281634253742696208. People will be required to register for the teleconference. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting.
– Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Those who would like to watch the meeting can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/88224030379. Registration is required for this and future meetings. People can also call in at 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 882 2403 0379.
– Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit . https://zoom.us/j/96689223159?pwd=WVRDRWdadGhPU21vM2pzSUo2Mmlodz09. People can also call into the meeting at 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 966 8922 3159 and the password is 596030.
– The Reclamation District No. 1660 board of trustees will have its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at the district office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.