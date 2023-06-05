TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets every Tuesday evening at 6:30-8 p.m. at the Adventure Church (ACYC) of Yuba City, located at 876 West Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City. The PAL group consists of parents supporting other parents experiencing the trauma of their loved one’s poor life choices. For more information, please contact ACYC at (530) 822-9216.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street in Marysville.
– Health and Wealth Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, suite A, in Yuba City.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. and its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers at 526 C St. in Marysville.
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
