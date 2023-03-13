TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Reclamation District 1660 Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Rd. in Meridian.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 1202 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District holds a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1919 B Street, Marysville.
– Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200 in Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh will lead a group of teens through different poetry and literary adventures during the “WeWrite Youth Workshop.” Attendees will have a chance to share their knowledge and skills and listen to other teens talk about their processes. Workshops are free and are held at 624 E Street, Marysville, from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 2201 Pennington Rd. in Live Oak.
– Sutter County Planning Commission has a meeting set for 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 9955 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Camera Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Meet with other photographers, have your photos critiqued by a judge and learn from other local photographers. Every other month workshops are also held to learn and share ideas and techniques. New members are always welcome but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.